Three people killed, several injured during protests in India's Kashmir
Three people were killed and more than a dozen injured on Sunday when police clashed with protesters during a by-election in Srinagar in India's disputed Kashmir region, an official said. Separatist factions in Kashmir had called for a boycott of the by-polls, resulting in heightened security and low voter turnout when the polling began.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
