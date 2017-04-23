Thailand expects to host 12 lakh tourists from India in 2017
Mumbai: Thailand, the South Asian country mainly known for its tropical beaches and cuisine, is eyeing 12 lakh travellers from India this year. "We hosted 11.8 lakh tourists from India in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Today.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|20 hr
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC