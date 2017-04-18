Steel Production in India Forecast to...

Steel Production in India Forecast to More Than Double by 2031 an hour ago

Steel mills in India are set to churn out metal at a rapid pace over the next decade and a half with output forecast to more than double bolstered by a growing economy and increasing urbanization, according to the Indian Steel Association. record of 101.3 million metric tons in the past 12 months, and is forecast to advance to 240 million tons by 2031, Sanak Mishra, the group's secretary general, said by phone from New Delhi.

Chicago, IL

