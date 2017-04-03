Srinagar: Army jawan arrested with live grenades, claims officers involved1 min ago
Srinagar [India], Apr. 3 : The Army jawan who has been arrested in Srinagar airport with two live grenades, has alleged that junior level officers were involved in the matter. The jawan who was immediately grilled after being arrested had claimed that he was carrying the grenades back home to Darjeeling, in order to cause blasts in rivers to catch fish.
