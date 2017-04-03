Srinagar: Army jawan arrested with li...

Srinagar: Army jawan arrested with live grenades, claims officers involved1 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Srinagar [India], Apr. 3 : The Army jawan who has been arrested in Srinagar airport with two live grenades, has alleged that junior level officers were involved in the matter. The jawan who was immediately grilled after being arrested had claimed that he was carrying the grenades back home to Darjeeling, in order to cause blasts in rivers to catch fish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... 17 min No more islam 8
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Fri Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Final Four
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,008 • Total comments across all topics: 280,028,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC