Sri Lanka's state-run oil firm workers strike over India deal

23 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Thousands of Sri Lankan motorists were queuing for fuel on Monday after workers at the state-run oil firm went on strike, demanding the government scrap a deal which they say would give India too much influence over fuel prices. Unions said the strike was to stop a deal that puts 99 oil tanks in the island nation's eastern port city in the hands of Lanka IOC, a subsidiary of Indian Oil Corporation .

