'Smoking causes over 11% deaths; India among top 4 countries'1 hour ago

New Delhi, Apr 6 More than one in 10 deaths globally was caused due to smoking in 2015 and over 50 per cent of them took place in just four countries, one of which was India, a new study today said. Over 11 per cent of 6.4 million deaths worldwide was caused by smoking in 2015 and 52.2 per cent of them took place in China, India, USA, and Russia, according to the latest estimates in the Global Burden of Disease study published in medical journal The Lancet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.