Skoda India targets 25 % sales growth this year6 min ago

New Delhi, April 30: Czech automobile firm Skoda is eyeing 25 percent sales growth in India this year on the back of enhanced customer service, two new upcoming models and upgrades of existing offerings. The company's arm Skoda Auto India had reported sales of 13,370 units last year as against 15,457 units in 2015, down 13.5 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.