Six dead, two missing as floods hit Indian-ruled Kashmir
Six people were killed and two were reported missing in India's northern region of Kashmir on Friday, after heavy rain and snowfall swept the region, setting off avalanches and turning mountain rivers into raging torrents. A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC