Six dead, two missing as floods hit Indian-ruled Kashmir

Six people were killed and two were reported missing in India's northern region of Kashmir on Friday, after heavy rain and snowfall swept the region, setting off avalanches and turning mountain rivers into raging torrents. A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar April 7, 2017.

