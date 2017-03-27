Shrine's custodian, aides, kill 20 de...

Shrine's custodian, aides, kill 20 devotees in Pakistan

" Pakistani police say the custodian of a local shrine and his accomplices have murdered 20 devotees, including four women, in eastern Punjab province. Senior police officer Mohammad Bilal said Sunday that the shrine custodian in a village near the city of Sargodha and four others were arrested for killing worshippers with batons and knives after intoxicating them late Saturday.

Chicago, IL

