Shrine's custodian, aides, kill 20 devotees in Pakistan
" Pakistani police say the custodian of a local shrine and his accomplices have murdered 20 devotees, including four women, in eastern Punjab province. Senior police officer Mohammad Bilal said Sunday that the shrine custodian in a village near the city of Sargodha and four others were arrested for killing worshippers with batons and knives after intoxicating them late Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|10 hr
|Mildly Merciless ...
|1
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC