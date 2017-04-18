Sex ratio in India will dip to 898 girls for 1,000 boys in 2031: Report28 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 18: The sex ratio in India will dip to 898 girls for 1,000 boys in 2031 from 939 in 2011 as India's proportion of youth in the total population will fall, a new government study has projected. A ministry of statistics and programme implementation report while quoting data from the Census and World Bank said that the negative aspect of youth in India was that the sex ratio among them has been consistently decreasing since 1991.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.