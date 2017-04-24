Say no to Google, Facebook as India have homegrown apps: Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal
New Delhi, April 30 : Telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal on Saturday said that India should consider saying no to Google or Facebook as it has its own homegrown apps. On US President Donald Trump becoming strict in the H-1 B visa rules, Mittal highlighted the fact that it is unfair that movement of Indian workers gets restricted, while foreign firms make huge profits in India.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar '17
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC