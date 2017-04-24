Say no to Google, Facebook as India have homegrown apps: Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal

New Delhi, April 30 : Telecom czar Sunil Bharti Mittal on Saturday said that India should consider saying no to Google or Facebook as it has its own homegrown apps. On US President Donald Trump becoming strict in the H-1 B visa rules, Mittal highlighted the fact that it is unfair that movement of Indian workers gets restricted, while foreign firms make huge profits in India.

