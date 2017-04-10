Porn clip plays at Delhi's busiest Me...

Porn clip plays at Delhi's busiest Metro station, goes viral

New Delhi: As a video footage of a hard-core pornographic clip showing on a giant screen at the busy Rajiv Chowk Metro station in Delhi went viral on Saturday, the DMRC was left red-faced and looking for answers while some had a funny take on the whole situation. Initially, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation claimed it was "unaware" of the clip that was run at the Metro station in the heart of the national capital, and put the onus on a private contractor entrusted with installing the screen meant for displaying advertisements.

