Philip Hammond leads India trade mission to boost business ties ahead of Brexit

Chancellor Philip Hammond will start a major trade mission to India by flying the flag for Britain's financial services industry as he looks to secure a business boost post-Brexit. The first day of Mr Hammond's two-day trip to Delhi and Mumbai will see the Chancellor lead a senior delegation in talks with Indian finance minister Arun Jaitley over establishing a new economic and trading partnership between the two countries.

Chicago, IL

