Pakistan sentences alleged Indian spy...

Pakistan sentences alleged Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav to death

20 hrs ago

Pakistan sentenced to death Indian national Kulbushan Jadhav who was arrested last year on charges of spying. "The spy was tried through Field General Court Martial under the Pakistan Army Act and awarded the death sentence, "said Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations in a statement Jadhav was arrested on March 3, 2016 NEW DELHI: Pakistan on Monday sentenced to death Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav who was arrested last year on charges of spying.

Chicago, IL

