Pakistan captures 23 Indian fishermen off Gujarat coast7 min ago

Ahmedabad, Apr 27 The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency has apprehended 23 Indian fishermen and seized their four boats off the Gujarat coast, according to an official of the National Fishworkers' Forum. The fishermen had sailed from Porbandar a few days ago and were apprehended by the PMSA near the International Maritime Border Line , Forum secretary Manish Lodhari told PTI.

