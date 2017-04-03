P Chidambaram slams Tarun Vijay on racist remark, asks are BJP, RSS only Indians4 min ago

The senior Congress leader tweeted, "When Tarun Vijay said "we live with blacks", I ask him who is "we"? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians?" P Chidambaram was the latest to react to the racist comment made by Tarun Vijay against south Indians during his attempt to defend India over the attacks on African students. When Tarun Vijay said "we live with blacks", I ask him who is "we"? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians? Vijay's comments came days after the government denied charges of racism in the assault on a group of Nigerians in Greater Noida.

