P Chidambaram slams Tarun Vijay on racist remark, asks are BJP, RSS only Indians4 min ago
The senior Congress leader tweeted, "When Tarun Vijay said "we live with blacks", I ask him who is "we"? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians?" P Chidambaram was the latest to react to the racist comment made by Tarun Vijay against south Indians during his attempt to defend India over the attacks on African students. When Tarun Vijay said "we live with blacks", I ask him who is "we"? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians? Vijay's comments came days after the government denied charges of racism in the assault on a group of Nigerians in Greater Noida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC