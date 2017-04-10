Odisha govt cancels Rs 344 cr contract awarded to Ricoh India5 min ago

Odisha govt cancels Rs 344 cr contrac...

Odisha govt cancels Rs 344 cr contract awarded to Ricoh India

New Delhi, Apr 14 Odisha government has cancelled a five-year contract awarded to Ricoh India for installation and maintenance of computer hardware in government and government-aided high schools. "We wish to inform you that the company received notification yesterday of the cancellation of a five year contract in the State of Odisha with an order value of Rs 344 crore, including taxes," Ricoh India said in BSE filing.

