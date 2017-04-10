Odisha govt cancels Rs 344 cr contract awarded to Ricoh India5 min ago

New Delhi, Apr 14 Odisha government has cancelled a five-year contract awarded to Ricoh India for installation and maintenance of computer hardware in government and government-aided high schools. "We wish to inform you that the company received notification yesterday of the cancellation of a five year contract in the State of Odisha with an order value of Rs 344 crore, including taxes," Ricoh India said in BSE filing.

