No Indian language training for North Korean soldiers

NEW DELHI: The Modi government's recent gazette notification - following a UN resolution - prohibiting any training to North Korean military personnel in India reflects the position of the current regime which stopped training officers from the Far East Asian country since 2016. The NDA government, following requests by South Korea at the highest level of government, stopped training of North Korean soldiers in India's language training school in Maharashtra that has been ongoing since 2008 under the UPA rule.

Chicago, IL

