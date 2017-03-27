New tunnel opens in troubled Indian K...

New tunnel opens in troubled Indian Kashmir to ease travel

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday opened an 11-kilometer tunnel through the Himalayan terrain to help ease travel on a highway linking the troubled Kashmir Valley with the rest of India. Modi drove in an open jeep through the all-weather route, which is expected to help trade and tourism in the region.

