New 26/11-like attack by Pak-based terror groups could spark India's fury: Report

NEW DELHI: In case of another 26/11-type attack by Pak-based terror groups, it would be difficult for India to show restraint, says Brussels-based think-tank International Crisis Group in its recent report while analysing US policy pertaining to terrorism in South Asia . It says the two main anti-India groups that enjoy considerable patronage in Pakistan - Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad - also pose grave threat to the US.

