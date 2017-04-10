Need to further strengthen cooperatio...

Need to further strengthen cooperation with India to fight terrorism: UK

The UK on Wednesday said it wants to further strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism and extremism, while also offering cutting-edge military technology for co-production of weapon systems to jointly become "world beaters" in arms exports. NEW DELHI: The UK on Wednesday said it wants to further strengthen cooperation with India in the fight against terrorism and extremism , while also offering cutting-edge military technology for co-production of weapon systems to jointly become "world beaters" in arms exports.

Chicago, IL

