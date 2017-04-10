National honour for Oxford poet's con...

National honour for Oxford poet's contribution to India in the UK

HINDI language poems inspired by observations of everyday life have helped earn an Oxford poet one of India's highest honours. Dr Padmesh Gupta, who has been writing poetry for more than three decades, has been handed the Padmabhushan Moturi Satyanarayan Award.

