My finances have nothing to do with Robert Vadra: Priyanka Gandhi
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said her finances had nothing to do with those of her husband Robert Vadra's or his company Skylight Hospitality which is under Haryana government's scanner over its land deals with realty major DLF. A statement from Gandhi's office came after a media house purportedly made a query to Robert Vadra asking whether a portion of the money he had received from the DLF was used by his wife to buy properties in Faridabad in Haryana.
