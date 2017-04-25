MCD Polls: Swaraj India has achieved 'ethical victory', says Yogendra Yadav0 min ago
New Delhi [India], Apr 26 : Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav has already expressed his indifference to the MCD Election 2017 result saying it doesn't matter, as the party has achieved an 'ethical' and political victory in this election. Swaraj India, led by activist Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, made its electoral debut with the MCD polls.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli...
|Apr 22
|Ye dogge
|6
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC