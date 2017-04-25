MCD Polls: Swaraj India has achieved 'ethical victory', says Yogendra Yadav0 min ago

MCD Polls: Swaraj India has achieved ...

MCD Polls: Swaraj India has achieved 'ethical victory', says Yogendra Yadav

New Delhi [India], Apr 26 : Swaraj India's Yogendra Yadav has already expressed his indifference to the MCD Election 2017 result saying it doesn't matter, as the party has achieved an 'ethical' and political victory in this election. Swaraj India, led by activist Yogendra Yadav and Prashant Bhushan, made its electoral debut with the MCD polls.

Chicago, IL

