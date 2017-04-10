Married man sends hijack hoax email t...

Married man sends hijack hoax email to avoid trip with girlfriend

Love can be tricky, especially when you're a married man with a child and you've got an online girlfriend who wants to go on vacation. Police in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad arrested 32-year-old Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna on Thursday for allegedly sending a hoax email about an aircraft hijack plot.

