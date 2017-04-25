Married man in India arrested after f...

Married man in India arrested after faking terror plot to avoid going on holiday with girlfriend

Motaparthi Vamshi Krishna did not have the money to go on holiday with his online girlfriend, and decided to send a hoax email alleging a terror plot. - The Straits Times/Asia News Network HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old man was arrested by police last Thursday after he allegedly sent a hoax email about a terror plot involving the hijacking of aircraft in several Indian cities.

