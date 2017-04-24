Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India hands Pak his mother's appeal
A FORTNIGHT after Kulbhushan Jadhav was sentenced to death by a military court in Pakistan, New Delhi on Wednesday handed over to Islamabad an appeal by his mother to the appelate court. As per Pakistan's laws, Jadhav has the right to appeal at an appellate court within 40 days of the pronouncement of the verdict.
