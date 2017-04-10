Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension
Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the death sentence awarded to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav , India has reportedly called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, which was scheduled to take place in the coming week. A delegation led by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency was scheduled to visit nation's capital New Delhi on Sunday for a discussion regarding security of fishermen and rescue operations in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC