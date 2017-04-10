Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: Ind...

Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence: India cancels maritime talks with Pakistan amid tension

Read more: The Indian Express

Amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan over the death sentence awarded to former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav , India has reportedly called off maritime security dialogue with Pakistan, which was scheduled to take place in the coming week. A delegation led by Pakistan's Maritime Security Agency was scheduled to visit nation's capital New Delhi on Sunday for a discussion regarding security of fishermen and rescue operations in the region.

Chicago, IL

