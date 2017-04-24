Kashmir students, Indian forces clash as protests continue

Kashmiri students and other protesters attack an Indian police vehicle as they clash in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 24, 2017. Tensions between Kashmiri students and Indian law enforcement have escalated since April 15, when government forces raided a college in Pulwama, about 30 kilometers south of Srinagar, to scare anti-India activists.

