Kashmir students, Indian forces clash...

Kashmir students, Indian forces clash as protests continue

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Kashmiri students and other protesters attack an Indian police vehicle as they clash in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, April 24, 2017. Tensions between Kashmiri students and Indian law enforcement have escalated since April 15, when government forces raided a college in Pulwama, about 30 kilometers south of Srinagar, to scare anti-India activists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Sat Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,310 • Total comments across all topics: 280,538,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC