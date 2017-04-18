Joint anti-terror operations: FBI may...

Joint anti-terror operations: FBI may give India 'encrypted' data on terror

NEW DELHI: The Federal Bureau of Investigation has told Indian agencies that the US could share with India "encrypted data" on the internet and social media platforms pertaining to terror suspects, organisations and other criminals through legal channels. However, how much this would be of help to Indian investigators is difficult to say as decrypting the evidence - like chats between terrorists - will be a tough and time consuming exercise.

