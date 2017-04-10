Ipl Photos: Mumbai Indians ease past champions Sunrisers

Young guns Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana played contrasting knocks as Mumbai Indians eased past defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad by four wickets in an Indian Premier League match in Mumbai, on Wendesday. After younger brother Hardik Pandya's pyrotechnics against KKR, it was elder brother Krunal's turn to play a lovely cameo as his 37 off 20 balls was largely instrumental in Mumbai Indians knocking off a tricky target of 159 in overs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.