IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians captain Rohi...

IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined heavily for...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: DNA India

Rohit Sharma has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's call during Mumbai Indians' clash with Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The MI skipper was left fuming at on-field umpire Sundaram Ravi after the latter refused to call a delivery 'wide' at a critical juncture during the match on Monday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DNA India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jamaat-e-Islami Hind launches countrywide Musli... Apr 22 Ye dogge 6
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,609 • Total comments across all topics: 280,561,618

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC