IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma fined heavily for...
Rohit Sharma has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee for showing dissent at an umpire's call during Mumbai Indians' clash with Rising Pune Supergiant at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. The MI skipper was left fuming at on-field umpire Sundaram Ravi after the latter refused to call a delivery 'wide' at a critical juncture during the match on Monday night.
