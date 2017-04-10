India's Strand Life Sciences launches...

India's Strand Life Sciences launches blood test to detect cancer

16 hrs ago

A small Indian company launched on Tuesday a blood test to detect a wide range of cancers at a fraction of the cost of similar diagnostics available in the United States. Bengaluru-based Strand Life Sciences' test is designed to decode genetic information, which in turn will assist doctors to match patients with treatments most likely to help with their particular type of cancer - an approach that is increasingly becoming the medical norm.

