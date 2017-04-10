India's roadside alcohol ban deals $1...

India's roadside alcohol ban deals $10 billion blow to bars

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: WVNY

Since April 1, the sale of liquor near major roads has been banned. The move was supposed to reduce the number of deaths caused by drunk driving, and was aimed at the roadside shacks that line highways across the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Sun Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,218,792

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC