India's Narendra Modi Should Use Big ...

India's Narendra Modi Should Use Big Political Victory to Advance Economic Reform

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Switched

Despite imposing a disastrous "currency reform" that impoverished poorer people and small businesses across his nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won big in five recent state elections. His Bharatiya Janata Party's sweep was incomplete-the BJP lost one state and will rule only in coalition in two others-but the BJP triumphed dramatically in mega-state Uttar Pradesh.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,988 • Total comments across all topics: 280,379,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC