India's Narendra Modi Should Use Big Political Victory to Advance Economic Reform
Despite imposing a disastrous "currency reform" that impoverished poorer people and small businesses across his nation, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi won big in five recent state elections. His Bharatiya Janata Party's sweep was incomplete-the BJP lost one state and will rule only in coalition in two others-but the BJP triumphed dramatically in mega-state Uttar Pradesh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC