India's multibillion-dollar Ganges clean-up in disarray
New Delhi: India's $3 billion plan to clean the holy Ganges river is badly behind schedule with large stretches contaminated by toxic waste and sewage, and a 2018 deadline to clean the river is "impossible", according to government officials and documents.
