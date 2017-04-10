India's multibillion-dollar Ganges cl...

India's multibillion-dollar Ganges clean-up in disarray

49 min ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

New Delhi: India's $3 billion plan to clean the holy Ganges river is badly behind schedule with large stretches contaminated by toxic waste and sewage, and a 2018 deadline to clean the river is "impossible", according to government officials and documents.

