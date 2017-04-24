Indians throng temple to crack Trump's visa curbs

Hundreds of Indians gather daily at a 500-year-old Hindu temple in southern India where they pray for a single wish - an increasingly elusive US visa. The Chilkur Balaji temple dedicated to Lord Balaji - a re-incarnation of Hindu god Vishnu - on the outskirts of Hyderabad city, has long been a one-stop solution for prospective Indian immigrants seeking US visas, earning it the sobriquet of 'visa temple'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanguard.