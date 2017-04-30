Indian women to fight it out for crown

Chennai: Saurav Ghosal made it to the final defeating fifth seeded Leo Au of Hong Kong as he won 11-6 11-7 11-3 of the Asian Squash championship yesterday. Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik set up a title clash with contrasting wins over their respective rivals in the women's section of the championships.

