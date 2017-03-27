Indian student attacked in Poland, survives
NEW DELHI: An Indian student who was beaten in Poland 's Pozan city has survived the attack. A netizen named Amit Agnihotri had tweeted about the incident and claimed that the student had succumbed to his injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Fri
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00...
|Mar 18
|Solarman
|1
|Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre...
|Mar 15
|Community Disorga...
|33
|The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso...
|Mar 8
|Mikey
|55
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC