Indian police: Mob kills Muslim man w...

Indian police: Mob kills Muslim man who was transporting cow

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

In this Oct. 2, 2015 file photo, a student activist holds a placard during a protest denouncing the killing of a 52-year-old Muslim farmer Mohammad Akhlaq by villagers upon hearing rumors that the family was eating beef, a taboo for many among India's majority Hindu population, in New Delhi, India. A Muslim man accused of transporting cows for slaughter has died after he was beaten by a mob in western India, police said Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in the latest incidence of violence by Hindu vigilante groups enraged over the treatment of animals they consider sacred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... 6 hr Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... 20 hr samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Tue Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,877 • Total comments across all topics: 280,080,491

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC