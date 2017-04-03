Indian police arrest alleged ringlead...

Indian police arrest alleged ringleader of IRS scam

18 hrs ago

Police in India have arrested a man they say was the ringleader of a network of call centers that allegedly swindled thousands of Americans out of millions of dollars. "He was the mastermind of IRS scam call centers in the state of Maharashtra and one center in Ahmedabad," said Mukund Hatote, assistant commissioner of police in Thane, just north of Mumbai.

Chicago, IL

