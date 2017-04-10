Indian police arrest alleged kingpin ...

Indian police arrest alleged kingpin of U.S. tax scam

15 hrs ago

Indian police said on Saturday they had arrested the alleged mastermind behind a call center scam that targeted thousands of Americans in the United States, netting more than $300 million. Sagar Thakkar, also known as Shaggy, was arrested at the Mumbai international airport, Mukund Hatote, a police officer on the case, told Reuters on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

