Indian pleads guilty to running call center scam

Washington : A 43-year-old Indian in the US has pleaded guilty to illegally running a multi-million dollar Ahmedabad-based call centre and defrauding individuals. Bharat Kumar Patel was arrested for his role in the fraud and money laundering scheme alongside 55 other individuals and five call centers in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in the Southern District of Texas on October 19. The sentencing of Patel is scheduled for July 7, 2017.

Chicago, IL

