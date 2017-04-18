Indian officials to lose red beacon lights atop their cars

In this Oct. 18, 2014 file photo, former chief minister of India's Tamil Nadu state Jayaram Jayalalitha travels in a car accompanied by a row of cars with red beacon lights after being released from a prison in Bangalore, India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet announced Wednesday that the red beacon lights that announce the presence of a very important person on the road will be taken off the cars of all government officials starting May 1. For decades, the blinking red light atop government cars has been the bane for millions of regular Indians.

