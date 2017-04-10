Indian man shot dead by armed robbers in US, Sushma Swaraj tweets condolence

A 26-year-old Indian man has been shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in the US' Washington state, his family said Vikram Jaryal, who was working as a clerk in the store at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when two people in masks came in and robbed the store on Thursday. Police said the clerk handed the suspects money, but one of the suspects fired at him.

