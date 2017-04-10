Indian man shot dead by armed robbers in US, Sushma Swaraj tweets condolence
A 26-year-old Indian man has been shot dead allegedly by two masked armed robbers at a convenience store of a gas station in the US' Washington state, his family said Vikram Jaryal, who was working as a clerk in the store at AM-PM Gas Station in Yakima city, was behind the counter when two people in masks came in and robbed the store on Thursday. Police said the clerk handed the suspects money, but one of the suspects fired at him.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
|New Public Works director wants to develop a 's...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
