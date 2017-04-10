Indian green watchdog: Festival massi...

Indian green watchdog: Festival massively damaged river bank

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this March 14, 2016 file photo, workers dismantle stadia temporarily erected for a massive three-day cultural festival organized by the Art of Living Foundation on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. An expert panel appointed by India's top environmental watchdog has said that damage caused by the cultural festival held on the banks of the Yamuna River a year ago would need at least a decade to be fixed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation... Apr 5 Banned Aid 1
News India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ... Apr 4 samijafri 1
News Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun... Apr 4 Rabbeen Al Jihad 10
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Mar 31 Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,239 • Total comments across all topics: 280,282,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC