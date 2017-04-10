Indian green watchdog: Festival massively damaged river bank

In this March 14, 2016 file photo, workers dismantle stadia temporarily erected for a massive three-day cultural festival organized by the Art of Living Foundation on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi, India. An expert panel appointed by India's top environmental watchdog has said that damage caused by the cultural festival held on the banks of the Yamuna River a year ago would need at least a decade to be fixed.

