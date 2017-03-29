Indian doctor delivers baby girls fre...

Indian doctor delivers baby girls free of charge to challenge sexism in society

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Delhi: An Indian doctor's decision to alter society's negative attitude towards girls by delivering baby girls free of charge is inspiring other doctors. Since Dr Ganesh Rakh started his free deliveries seven years ago, his example has prompted thousands of other doctors to pledge that they too will either deliver baby girls gratis or offer a heavy discount to the parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) 18 hr Vivek Golikeri 2
News India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg... Mar 27 tomin cali 1
News Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of... Mar 25 tomin cali 1
News New Public Works director wants to develop a 's... Mar 21 NewPhartss 1
News Solar Power Capacity in India has crossed 10,00... Mar 18 Solarman 1
News Indian athlete who overcame the travel ban arre... Mar 15 Community Disorga... 33
News The Kansas shooting teaches Indians a few lesso... Mar 8 Mikey 55
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,977,473

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC