Indian dies of heart attack in Scotland, body arrives home

HYDERABAD: The body of a 23-year-old Indian from Hyderabad, Arava Kiran Kumar Reddy , who died in Scotland was sent home, thanks to the intervention of Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj . The body arrived at the family's native Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

