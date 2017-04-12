Indian Coast Guard rescues 2 members of Pakistan Maritime Security Agency
The Indian Coast Guard retrieved the bodies of three of the four other Pakistani personnel who drowned in the incident and returned them to PMSA they said. DH File The Pakistani commandos were drowning and if the Indian Coast Guard had not shown compassion, the commandos would have lost their lives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation...
|Apr 5
|Banned Aid
|1
|India, UK to set up 500m pound fund to finance ...
|Apr 4
|samijafri
|1
|Marywood professor reaches out to Muslim commun...
|Apr 4
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|10
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Mar 31
|Vivek Golikeri
|2
|India asks U.S. to provide details of 271 illeg...
|Mar 27
|tomin cali
|1
|Not Accepted The List, India Asks US Details of...
|Mar 25
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC