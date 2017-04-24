Indian brides get wooden paddles to beat drunk husbands with

NEW DELHI: An Indian state minister has given hundreds of wooden bats to newly wed brides, urging them to use the paddle as a weapon if their husbands turn alcoholic or abusive. Gopal Bhargava gave the bats -- which are used to get dirt out of clothes in traditional laundries -- to nearly 700 brides at a mass wedding organised by the government of central Madhya Pradesh state on Saturday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.